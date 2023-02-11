Reopening of Mickey's Toontown delayed, Disneyland announces

article

The anticipated reopening of Mickey's Toontown at Disneyland has been delayed, park officials announced Friday.

Mickey’s Toontown was scheduled to reopen on March 8, however that date has been pushed back to March 19.

According to reports, the delay is due to construction delays caused by recent storms.

The land closed on March 9, 2022 and immediately went under construction.

The reimagined Toontown will bring new experiences to parkgoers including CenTOONial Park, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Goofy’s How-to-Play Yard, Chip ‘n’ Dale’s GADGETcoaster and Donald’s Boat.

Photo Credit: Disney Parks Blog

A fan favorite is also returning… Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin and Mickey and Minnie's House.

The land will feature two new restaurants, Café Daisy, where Daisy Duck will serve up diner classics at her sidewalk table eatery; and the Toontown Farmers Market at Good Boy! Grocers, a roadside stand, offering grab-and-go drinks and treats.

The reimagined land is designed more for families with young kids.

For more information visit disneyparks.disney.go.com.