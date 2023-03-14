A possible explosion reported at Disneyland Tuesday morning turned out to be testing for some effects used in the "World of Color" show, authorities confirmed.

Around 6:30 a.m., people in the area reported seeing "sudden flashes of red and yellow."

Video shared with FOX 11 show a black-shaped cloud formed the air over an illuminated rollercoaster.

SUGGESTED:

Crews with both the Anaheim Police Department and Fire Department responded to the report but did not locate any evidence of an explosion, authorities said.

Officials later confirmed there was no explosion and rather this was from testing fire effects used during the "World of Color" nighttime spectacular show.

No other information was immediately available.



