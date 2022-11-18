Disneyland's enhanced Mickey's Toontown to reopen in March 2023

Disneyland lovers, rejoice!

In celebration of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse’s birthday, park officials announced Friday the reopening of Mickey’s Toontown.

The new and enhanced experiences will cater to young families and will reopen at the Anaheim park on March 8, 2023.

The reimagined Toontown will bring new experiences to parkgoers including CenTOONial Park, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, and Goofy’s How-to-Play Yard.

Toontown will be more spacious and will feature grassy play spaces for the young and young at heart to unplug. The area will feature a dreaming tree for children to play and explore.

"We are so excited to leverage Disney’s powerful brand, develop new stories and share even more magical experiences with our guests," said Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. "The newly reimagined Mickey’s Toontown will be a welcoming place where families and younger guests can connect and play together in fun new ways."

