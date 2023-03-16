Expand / Collapse search

Disneyland's Indiana Jones Adventure ride set to reopen

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Disneyland
People waiting in line to get on the Indiana Jones attraction at Disneyland (Photo by Don Kelsen/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Get ready to explore the Temple of the Forbidden Eye once again!

After a nearly three-month closure for an extensive refurbishment, the iconic Indiana Jones Adventure ride at Disneyland reopens Friday, March 17, according to the theme park's website. The ride's hours are listed as 8 a.m. to midnight that day.

File photo of Indiana Jones Adventure ride at Disneyland in Anaheim, CA, on Friday, April 30, 2021 (Photo by Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

The popular attraction is based on the "Indiana Jones" franchise and takes riders on a journey through the temple complete with all the twists and turns and booby traps, of course. 

"Inspect carvings and frescos that tell the story of Mara, a powerful deity who promises great treasures—and vengeance to those foolish enough to gaze into its all-seeing eyes," the ride's description reads. "Board a rugged troop transport and enter the Chamber of Destiny. Confront inconceivable dangers, like precarious precipices over molten lava, screaming mummies, swarms of giant insects, spear-throwing wraiths, collapsing bridges, slithering snakes—and a massive rolling boulder."

Patrons at Disneyland file through the excavation site while in line at the Indiana Jones: Temple of the Forbidden Eye attraction. (Photo by Don Kelsen/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The reopening comes as the newest installment of the "Indiana Jones" franchise is set to be released this summer.  