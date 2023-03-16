Disneyland's Indiana Jones Adventure ride set to reopen

article

Get ready to explore the Temple of the Forbidden Eye once again!

After a nearly three-month closure for an extensive refurbishment, the iconic Indiana Jones Adventure ride at Disneyland reopens Friday, March 17, according to the theme park's website. The ride's hours are listed as 8 a.m. to midnight that day.

File photo of Indiana Jones Adventure ride at Disneyland in Anaheim, CA, on Friday, April 30, 2021 (Photo by Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

The popular attraction is based on the "Indiana Jones" franchise and takes riders on a journey through the temple complete with all the twists and turns and booby traps, of course.

"Inspect carvings and frescos that tell the story of Mara, a powerful deity who promises great treasures—and vengeance to those foolish enough to gaze into its all-seeing eyes," the ride's description reads. "Board a rugged troop transport and enter the Chamber of Destiny. Confront inconceivable dangers, like precarious precipices over molten lava, screaming mummies, swarms of giant insects, spear-throwing wraiths, collapsing bridges, slithering snakes—and a massive rolling boulder."

Patrons at Disneyland file through the excavation site while in line at the Indiana Jones: Temple of the Forbidden Eye attraction. (Photo by Don Kelsen/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The reopening comes as the newest installment of the "Indiana Jones" franchise is set to be released this summer.