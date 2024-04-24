Disneyland Pixar Fest 2024 foodie guide

Pixar Fest at Disneyland Resort begins April 26 - and foodies are in for quite the treat!

Through Aug. 4, Pixar fans will be able to enjoy special offerings and experiences like the new "Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!" parade, "Together Forever- A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular," and plenty of Pixar-themed food of course!

Special treats include the new Sea Monster Friends Parfait at Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe from "Luca" and the Adventure is Out There! Sundae at Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream from "Up," along with special marketplaces opening up in Disney California Adventure park on May 10.

For those with an extra sweet tooth, Disney is offering the Pixar Pals Dessert Package, which gives you reserved seating along with a selection of delicious desserts to enjoy. Be sure to book this unique offering ahead of time if interested, available soon at Disneyland.com.

To see the full list of Pixar Fest food, drinks, and merch, tap or click here.

