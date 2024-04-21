Kanye West, Bianca Censori Disneyland visit raises eyebrows

Celebrities - they're just like us (sort of).

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and wife Bianca Censori recently took a trip to "The Happiest Place on Earth" that's apparently causing a stir due to some questionable fashion choices.

The couple was spotted at Disneyland enjoying several rides and attractions, including "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" according to several social media posts.

But it was Censori's footwear - or lack of it - that got people talking.

Censori wore what appeared to be bandages wrapped around her feet, with her toes exposed. People even pointed out how dark the bottoms of the bandages were getting as the two continued what looked like a privately escorted tour of the park.

She completed the look with a nude square-neck top and matching shorts.

"My feet hurt for her. Disney with the comfiest shoes is hard enough, I can’t imagine being basically barefoot,"one user commented.

"Walking around with no shoes on, so weird bro," another said.

"No shoes in that place is disgusting," someone else commented.

The internet was quick to point out Disneyland's strict dress code policy, which calls for shoes to be worn throughout the theme park.



"We reserve the right to deny admission to or remove any person wearing attire that we consider inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other Guests," the Disneyland website says.

It's unclear if Censori faced any repercussions for her lack of footwear.

The couple were joined by Swedish rapper Yung Lean, who was pictured with Ye.

Last week, Ye was named as a suspect in an alleged battery incident in Los Angeles. FOX 11's Matthew Seedorff reported the Los Angeles Police Department was investigating the controversial star in the battery case.

According to a report from TMZ, Ye is accused of punching a man in the face on April 16. The entertainment news outlet alleged the punch may have stemmed from the man pushing or grabbing Censori.

Officials have not formally announced charges against Ye or the man who claims he got punched.

