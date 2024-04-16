Anaheim to vote on 'Disneyland Forward' theme park expansion plan

Anaheim City Council on Tuesday is expected to approve the multi-billion-dollar DisneylandForward project that would expand the theme park and bring more rides, hotels, and entertainment to Anaheim.

Another vote is scheduled again on May 7, with any changes related to the expansion plans to be implemented 30 days after that.

Last month, Anahaeim's Planning Commission voted to approve the project after several public workshops held over the past few months.

The project calls for allowing more theme park attractions alongside hotels on the west side of Disneyland Drive and theme park attractions alongside new shopping, dining, and entertainment to the southeast on what is today known as the Toy Story Parking Area. There's even talk of new themed lands and a possible third park.

SUGGESTED COVERAGE:

Additionally, the project calls for more parking east of the theme parks, as well as potential foot bridges across Harbor Boulevard and Disneyland Drive.

Disney has not shared any specific development plans at this stage but has pointed to attractions at parks around the world as general examples.

As part of a proposed development agreement, Disney would commit to investing a minimum of $1.9 billion in theme park, lodging, entertainment, shopping and dining within 10 years of any approval.

City officials said while the project is still in its early stages, they are looking into "an updated mix of uses, rather than a specific new land, attraction, or other use," adding that if the new zoning is approved, individual projects would still need to be reviewed by the city planning committee.

"Anaheim is open to evaluating DisneylandForward because of what visitors mean to our city. Visitors account for more than half the revenue we use to serve our residents with police, fire, libraries, community services and to pay down city debt," city officials said in a statement. "We do so with input and interest for nearby neighborhoods and businesses to ensure whatever changes we might see would be good for our community."

According to the company, Disney Parks has over 1,000 acres of land for possible future development to expand theme park space across its existing sites – the equivalent of about seven new Disneyland parks.

To learn more about DisneylandForward, tap or click here.

