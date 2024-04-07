Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite 2024 details revealed

"Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite" is returning to the Disneyland Resort for a second consecutive year.

The after-hours, separately-ticketed event which celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community will be held on June 18 and 20 at the Anaheim theme park.

Both Pride Nite events begin with a three-hour pre-party mix-in from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. before the party officially begins. Some popular attractions will be open after regular park hours (some with fewer wait times), and admission also includes commemorative keepsakes and unlimited digital downloads of Disney PhotoPass pictures taken throughout the event.

Other fun activities and attractions for Pride Nite include a special fireworks show, parade, dance club, and immersive photo opportunities.

On top of that, guests will enjoy special snacks and sweets including Key Lime Pudding and Red Berry Sangria at River Belle Terrace, 5 Spice Popcorn Chicken at The Tropical Hideaway, Funnel Cake with Cereal Milk and Multi-Colored Marshmallow Cereal Topping at Stage Door Café and Firecracker Loaded Fries at Hungry Bear Restaurant, to name a few!

Specialty menu items will also be available at Cafe Orleans and additionally, Plaza Inn will offer a dining package which includes reserved viewing for both the fireworks and cavalcade. Reservations are recommended and can be booked online soon on Disneyland.com.

Tickets are $159 and go on sale April 9 for all Magic Key holders, then on April 11 to the general public. Tickets are limited. For more information, tap or click here.