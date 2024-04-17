Disneyland cast members vote to unionize

Workers who help bring Disneyland’s beloved characters to life — including Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and Cinderella — have voted to unionize.

Disney cast members who work in the Parades and Characters departments and the president of Actors’ Equity Association (Equity) announced during a press conference Wednesday that the union had filed an election petition with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) for union recognition.

"The Cast Members who bring the Characters and Parades to life have been non-union since Disneyland Resort opened in the 1950s and have watched other workers in the park unionize all around them. Just eight weeks after Equity launched a campaign seeking union authorization cards, we have signatures from a supermajority of those eligible," said Equity President Kate Shindle. "These performers, and the Hosts, Leads and Trainers who create magic alongside them, know that their lives – as well as the Guest experience at Disneyland – can be improved through collective bargaining. They deserve a voice in their workplace, and meaningful negotiations over wages, benefits and working conditions."

While most of the more than 35,000 workers at the Disneyland Resort in Southern California already have labor unions, about 1,700 performers in parades, character actors and support staff do not.

According to the union, base pay for Parade and Character Cast Members is $24.15/hour with various premiums on top of that for different roles. But the premiums vary greatly and can be as little as 40 cents/hour.

