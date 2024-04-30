Pro-Palestine demonstrations branch out to UC Irvine

The pro-Palestine protests happening on college campuses nationwide have extended to UC Irvine.

Student organizers tell FOX 11's crew at the scene that 100 people are participating in the encampment on UC Irvine's campus.

Similar to UCLA's setup, a designated media reps were assigned to the demonstration area, limiting the public's access to speak to protesters. Monday's protests ended up being mostly peaceful in Irvine, FOX 11's crew reported later in the evening.

Irvine Mayor Farrah N. Khan appeared to have sided with the protesters Monday, particularly to allow them to have their chance to protest, if they wish.

"I am asking our law enforcement to stand down," Khan said. "I will not tolerate any violations to our students' rights to peacefully assemble and protest."

FOX 11 obtained the following statement from UC Irvine: