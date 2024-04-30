Pedestrian killed in 3-car wreck involving LAPD in Hollywood

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a police vehicle in a three-car collision in Hollywood Monday and six other people sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded near the intersection of Gower Street and Santa Monica Boulevard shortly before 4 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Investigators discovered that LAPD officers were traveling northbound on Gower Street moments before another vehicle being driven westbound on Santa Monica Boulevard struck the police vehicle, causing it to spin and hit the pedestrian.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the location and took the pedestrian to a hospital, where they later died, police said.

The cause of the collision was unclear, and detectives were conducting an investigation Monday evening.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner was withholding the pedestrian's name pending relatives' notification.

Anyone with information regarding the collision was urged to call the LAPD's West Traffic Division at 213-473-0222. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.