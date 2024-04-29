Lakers' season ends after losing to Denver Nuggets Round 1
DENVER (KTTV) - At least the Lakers didn't get swept this time around?
The Purple and Gold's season came to an end after falling to the Denver Nuggets in five games in Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs. The series loss marked a one-game improvement over last year's postseason head-to-head as the Lakers were swept by the eventual champs in 2023.
This season, the Lakers avoided a sweep and snapped an 11-game losing sweep to the Nuggets after taking Game 3 in Los Angeles.
With the series win, the Nuggets will face the Minnesota Timberwolves, who swept the Phoenix Suns over the weekend.
HOW THEY GOT HERE
The Lakers punched a ticket to the playoffs and the seventh seed after beating the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA Play-In Tournament.
The defending champion Nuggets locked in the second seed after finishing the 2023-2024 regular season with a 57-25 record.
SERIES AT A GLANCE
- Game 1: Nuggets 114, Lakers 103
- Game 2: Nuggets 101, Lakers 99
- Game 3: Nuggets 112, Lakers 105
- Game 4: Nuggets 108, Lakers 106