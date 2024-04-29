Lakers' season ends after losing to Denver Nuggets Round 1

article

At least the Lakers didn't get swept this time around?

The Purple and Gold's season came to an end after falling to the Denver Nuggets in five games in Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs. The series loss marked a one-game improvement over last year's postseason head-to-head as the Lakers were swept by the eventual champs in 2023.

This season, the Lakers avoided a sweep and snapped an 11-game losing sweep to the Nuggets after taking Game 3 in Los Angeles.

With the series win, the Nuggets will face the Minnesota Timberwolves, who swept the Phoenix Suns over the weekend.

HOW THEY GOT HERE

The Lakers punched a ticket to the playoffs and the seventh seed after beating the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

The defending champion Nuggets locked in the second seed after finishing the 2023-2024 regular season with a 57-25 record.

SERIES AT A GLANCE