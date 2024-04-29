Internet will cost more for millions of Californians soon: Here's why

Don't be too surprised if your next internet bill looks a little more expensive.

That's because April is the last month for the government-funded Affordable Connectivity Program, which launched at the end of 2021 and gave $30 monthly discounts for internet service to qualified households across the U.S.

According to the most recent state figures published in February, nearly 3 million households were enrolled in the program. New applications were no longer being accepted after Feb. 7.

SUGGESTED: Prices at California Chipotle, McDonald's and other fast-food chains are rising following minimum wage hike

Eligible households were also able to receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.

Because the program has now run out of money, the final payments will go out as partial benefits in May and the program will cease to exist.

The end of this vital program comes as some internet companies are raising prices independently. Last week, some AT&T customers were informed of a $5 monthly price increase starting June 9.

According to the White House, Louisiana is expected to be most widely affected, as about 30% of households are enrolled in the program.

SUGGESTED: Costco has yet to bring warehouses to these 3 US states

The program, which was enacted as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in 2021, initially received $14.2 billion in funding. The White House said in a statement that a request for Congress to extend funding by $6 billion in October 2023 had not been approved.



