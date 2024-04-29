Security guard shot outside music executive Cash XO’s Encino home

Los Angeles authorities were investigating after a security guard was shot multiple times outside a music executive’s multi-million-dollar home in Encino.

The music executive was identified as Amir Esmailian, more commonly known as Cash XO. He founded XO Records with Grammy Award-winning artist, The Weeknd.

(L-R) Wassim "SAL" Slaiby, Amir "Cash" Esmailian, Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, La Mar C. Taylor, all co-founders of XO, pose backstage during the "After Hours Til Dawn" Tour at SoFi Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Fraze (Getty Images) Expand

The Los Angeles Police Department said multiple 911 calls came in regarding shots fired near the 101 Freeway and White Oak Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Monday. One of the calls came from the victim who reported he had been shot and described the suspects as three men wearing hoodies and surgical masks. After being shot, the suspects ran away from the scene.

When first responders arrived, the shooting victim was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition. He was taken into surgery and is expected to survive, authorities said in an update around 7 a.m.

Investigators said at least four people were inside the home at the time of the shooting and it is believed the security guard was working for Esmailian.

Authorities were also exploring the possibility that the suspects were attempting a burglary or home invasion.

The investigation is active and ongoing.