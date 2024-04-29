Bear spotted roaming through Castaic neighborhood

A bear was spotted roaming through a neighborhood in Castaic Monday morning.

The bear was seen wandering near homes on Lake Hughes Road. It eventually made its way to Castaic Lake.

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, they believe the bear is an adult male likely between 150 and 175 pounds.

Images from SkyFOX showed glimpses of the bear hiding behind a sewer drain at Castaic Lake.

Fish and Wildlife personnel are attempting to catch and rescue the bear.

The shy bear exited the sewer drain but went back inside shortly after walking around. A few minutes later, the bear exited the drain again and walked around the trees.

Eventually, he ran towards the buildings and parking lot on the lake front. Several crew members surrounded the area, in hopes of capturing the bear. SkyFOX lost sight of the bear as it appeared to be hiding in the bushes.