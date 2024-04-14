Sneak peek at Downtown Disney District's new dining experiences

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Opening spring of 2024, Paseo will offer views of the Downtown Disney District from the upstairs dining patio in Anaheim, Calif. With menus created by Michelin-starred Chef Carlos Gaytán, guests will be able to enjoy upscale Mexican cuisine brought to life by Patina Restaurant Group. (Artist Concept/Patina Restaurant Group)

Foodies, get ready to indulge your taste buds for some all new dining experiences at the Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort.

By this spring, you can expect three new Mexican dining experiences, according to the Disney Parks Blog, and the grand opening for Din Tai Fung isn't too far away either! Plus, check out some future plans for more new restaurants coming to the district.

Disney officials have released some exclusive photos showing Paseo, Céntrico and Tiendita, all opening in May. The three concepts from Mexico's first Michelin-starred chef Carlos Gaytán will offer Mexican dishes with French culinary style and technique. Standout items include colorful ceviches, Mama’s cochinita pibil (roasted marinated pork), lamb barbacoa and the mejillones.

Céntrico’s featured dishes will include quesabirrias, chicken enchiladas, tlayuda (a Oaxacan shareable dish reminiscent of a pizza with a perfect crunch) and one of Chef Gaytán’s favorites, Caesar salad.

At Tiendita, you’ll experience Mexican heritage flavors and street-food staples on the go. Some of the menu options include fish tacos, ice cream- stuffed chocolate tacos, and breakfast favorites like chorizo breakfast burritos and chilaquiles (marinated tortilla chips with egg).

Additionally, the highly-anticipated Din Tai Fung opening will be sometime this summer, officials announced. Pretty soon you'll be able to get your fixing of their signature soup dumplings (Xiao Long Bao), wontons, noodles, steamed buns, bok choy, pork chop fried rice and other flavorful dishes served family style.

If you're looking for something new, two new restaurant concepts - a steakhouse and an adjacent barbecue eatery - are in the works, according to the blog. These would be located in the former Tortilla Jo's.

And don't forget something sweet - an all-new expanded and reimagined confection experience is coming to Marceline's Confectionary.

