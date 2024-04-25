Alaska Airlines reveals Southern California route expansion

Pack your bags and get ready for your next vacation!

Alaska Airlines on Thursday revealed it is expanding service at two of its major hubs in Southern California by adding new routes and additional capacity to popular West Coast destinations.

Service begins on Oct. 1 for the following new nonstop routes:

San Diego to Las Vegas

Los Angeles to Pasco

Los Angeles to Reno

The airline said it will also be adding more flights to destinations out of Los Angeles International Airport, increasing capacity by more than 25%.

"LAX looks forward to new routes and expanded services from Alaska Airlines, adding to their existing robust portfolio of flight offerings to and from our airport," said Doug Webster, interim chief operations and maintenance officer at Los Angeles World Airports. "We are grateful for the opportunity to continue to grow our partnership with Alaska Airlines and are pleased to see their commitment to offer our guests a variety of travel options to meet their needs."

New routes include San Jose, Santa Rosa, Seattle, and Portland.

