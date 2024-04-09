Disneyland's Disability Access Service Program is changing

Disney has announced major changes to its Disability Access Service (DAS) program beginning this summer.

On Tuesday, both Disneyland Resort in Anaheim and Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando updated their Accessibility Planning Guide and Recommendations on their respective websites. The guides, which offer tools for guests to use when planning an upcoming Disney trip, now contain more clarity about types of accessibility options and tips like quiet locations, a list of companion restrooms, sensory details for experiences, and much more.

The overhaul comes as Disney says it is cracking down on the misuse of the line-skipping program and to make sure the actual guests it is designed for are able to access it without any issues.

Additionally, Disney said it is extending DAS program enrollment to last 120 days beginning June 18 at Disneyland and May 20 at Disney World. Also new - the number of people in a DAS party will be limited to include only immediate family or no more than four guests.

Disney officials said the company is also working on adding more trained cast members to help guests understand the tools and accommodations for guests with developmental disabilities.

Disney encourages guests to visit the updated websites for the latest information. Those who need further assistance can also participate in a virtual chat with someone from the DAS program anytime between two and 30 days prior to their visit.

For more information on the DAS program, tap or click here.