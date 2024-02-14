Disney reveals when Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open and where

Disney has revealed when and where its newest attraction - Tiana's Bayou Adventure - will open, four years after it was first announced.

The "Princess and the Frog" inspired attraction will debut this summer at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom and "later in 2024" at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Disney revealed Tuesday.

The announcement came out fittingly on Mardi Gras, as Disney has previously called Tiana's Bayou Adventure its "love letter to New Orleans."

There will be all new animatronics, like a new Princess Tiana audio-animatronic created for the attraction, as well as other beloved characters and critters from the 2009 animated movie.

The attraction will follow Tiana - Disney's first Black princess - as she gives back to her community through Tiana's Foods, and will take guests through the bayou as she prepares to throw a big Mardi Gras party for everyone.

Tiana's Bayou Adventure replaces Splash Mountain, which permanently closed in both Orlando and Anaheim after numerous complaints due to its association with the 1946 movie "Song of the South."

With racist stereotypes and Old South tropes, "Song of the South" is a mix of live-action, cartoons and music featuring an old Black plantation laborer named Uncle Remus who enchants a white city boy with fables of talking animals.