'Disneyland Forward' theme park expansion project in Anaheim moves forward

The future expansion of both Disney theme parks in Anaheim is a step closer to reality.

On Tuesday, Disney announced it is committing to investing at least $2.5 billion over the next ten years to make "DisneylandForward" a reality.

The project would include new attractions, themed lands, hotels, shopping, dining, a possible third park, and expanded entertainment.

During an informational workshop held in Anaheim on Tuesday, new details were revealed about the expansion project, the Orange County Register reported. The project emphasizes urban planning for Disneyland including the Toy Story Lot, hotels, and a large swath of land behind the hotels located on Harbor Boulevard.

SUGGESTED:

The billions in funding will not cover parking structures, pedestrian bridges, and road improvement expenses, the publication reported. Disney will cover those costs separately.

In September, the possibility was floated of bringing Frozen’s Arendelle, Black Panther’s Wakanda and Coco’s Santa Cecilia to life at Disneyland, Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro revealed during a conference call.

More hearings for the project will be held by the Anaheim Planning Comission next onth, with City Council voting on the proposal in May, according to the Register.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Rendering of a possible theme park expansion around the Disney-owned hotels west of Disneyland during an OC Forum luncheon at the Grand California in Anaheim, CA, on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register/SCNG)

To learn more about DisneylandForward, tap or click here.

According to the company, Disney Parks has over 1,000 acres of land for possible future development to expand theme park space across its existing sites – the equivalent of about seven new Disneyland parks.

Disney Parks welcome approximately 100 million guests each year.

