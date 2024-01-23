Disneyland's Downtown Disney District restaurant renderings, new details revealed

Good news Disney fans - we're finally seeing the light at the end of the Downtown Disney District construction tunnel at Disneyland Resort!

The Disney Parks Blog recently shared renderings of what's coming to the outdoor entertainment center soon, including restaurants and shopping.

The new Parkside Market will include fast-casual restaurant Seoul Sister showcasing Korean cuisine, in addition to Sip & Sonder, GG's Chicken Soup, and a second-story bar area.

Also joining Parkside Market will be a two-story Earl of Sandwich with a quick-service area on the first floor and a full-service bistro on the second floor.

Other new details as revealed by the blog include a trio of dining options from renowned chef Carlos Gaytán. Paseo, Centrico, and Tiendita will all serve modern Mexican food.

Last week, it was announced longstanding Downtown Disney restaurant Tortilla Jo's is permanently closing its doors on March 31 after 20 years in business. The adjacent Taqueria at Tortilla Jo's next door will remain open until April 13.

Catal, which closed last year, will be replaced by chef Carlos Gaytán's trio of restaurants, and Porto's will replace La Brea Bakery. Din Tai Fung is currently under construction, but no opening date has been announced.