Deadly Long Beach pursuit crash: Suspect led authorities on chase with baby in the car

Southern California officials said an innocent woman was killed and at least eight others were injured in a nine-vehicle collision after a suspect led authorities on a high-speed chase with a baby in the car from Seal Beach to Long Beach.

According to the Seal Beach Police Department, the chase stemmed from the traffic stop of a couple in a silver Lexus sedan near the intersection of 5th Street and Marina Drive. During the traffic stop, the male passenger switched sides with the woman behind the wheel.

"After contacting the female driver of the vehicle, the officer returned to his vehicle and noticed that the female had switched seats with her male passenger," said Lt. Julia Clasby with Seal Beach PD. Despite a baby being in the vehicle, he then sped off and a police chase ensued.

The suspect has since been identified as 39-year-old Chaz Lamar Long of Antioch. Long had an outstanding federal warrant for a weapons violation.

Long led officers to the Pacific Coast Highway and during the pursuit, he allegedly drove on the wrong side of the roadway. The pursuit took a deadly turn shortly after crossing county lines when Long crashed into several cars at Second Street and the PCH in Long Beach around 8 p.m.

A woman said to be in her 60s driving a gray Kia – who had nothing to do with the chase nor the suspect – was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released by authorities.

This becomes yet another chase where an innocent bystander was killed in Los Angeles County.

The baby was hospitalized and is expected to be OK.

Long tried to run away from the scene on foot but was eventually placed in custody.

The deadly crash in Long Beach remains under investigation.