Northridge pursuit crash: Innocent bystander killed in 2-car collision

Authorities said an innocent driver was killed when a police chase ended in a horrific two-car collision in the San Fernando Valley overnight.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were attempting to stop a driver wanted for an armed robbery. The suspect failed to yield and the pursuit was initiated.

A short time later, the suspect’s SUV collided with a sedan at 12:37 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Roscoe Boulevard and Lindley Avenue in Northridge.

The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the crash, two suspects got out of the vehicle and took off running. The LAPD then set up a large perimeter around the area in search of the suspects.

An innocent bystander was killed when a police chase came to an end in Northridge on Feb. 16, 2023. (ONSCENE.TV)

LAPD officials confirmed by 5 a.m. the suspect who led the pursuit was taken into custody following a K9 and helicopter search, while the second suspect remains at large.

Investigators said a loaded rifle was recovered from the SUV.

This is the third police pursuit in Los Angeles County and the second in the San Fernando Valley in recent weeks in which at least one innocent bystander was killed.

The names of the victim and the suspects have not been released.

