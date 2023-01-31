Police chase across LA ends in deadly crash in Panorama City

A police chase across Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley takes a horrific turn – ending with two people dying late Tuesday night.

At around 8 p.m., SkyFOX was over a multiple-vehicle wreck near the intersection of Woodman Avenue and Lanark Street in Panorama City.

Prior to the crash, the Los Angeles Police Department was in the middle of chasing a Toyota pickup truck that was believed to be stolen. When SkyFOX arrived at the scene, which happened after the chase ended, it appeared the suspect vehicle and a sedan had crashed into each other.

The crash killed the sedan driver and a passenger, LAPD said. The police chase suspect survived the crash but was taken into custody. A passenger in the suspect vehicle is being treated at the scene, LAPD said.

