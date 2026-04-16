D4vd arrested in connection to murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez

The Brief Singer D4vd has been arrested in connection to the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. LAPD announced on social media that the 21-year-old singer has been arrested and is being held without bail. Back in September 2025, Rivas Hernandez's body was found inside the trunk of an abandoned Tesla that was registered under the singer's name. An attorney representing D4vd vehemently denied allegations that the singer murdered Rivas Hernandez.



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LOS ANGELES (KTTV) – Singer D4vd has been arrested in connection to the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

The Los Angeles Police Department announced on social media on Thursday, April 16 that the singer, whose real name is David Burke, has been arrested.

LAPD said the case will be presented to the District Attorney’s office on Monday for filing consideration. D4vd, 21, is being held without bail, LAPD said on social media.

An attorney representing D4vd issued the following statement:

"Let us be clear — the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death.

There has been no indictment returned by any grand jury in this case and no criminal complaint filed. David has only been detained under suspicion. We will vigorously defend David’s innocence."

Back in September 2025, Rivas Hernandez's body was found inside the trunk of an abandoned Tesla in Los Angeles. It was later revealed during the early stages of investigations that the Tesla was registered under the singer's name and that Rivas Hernandez may have been dead for several weeks before her body was eventually discovered.

D4vd and Rivas Hernandez were previously dating before the latter's disappearance. She was first reported missing Lake Elsinore in April 2024.

According to a 2025 report from TMZ, D4vd's friends thought Rivas Hernandez was a 19-year-old student at USC because she was spotted at multiple age-restricted events.

The singer and Rivas Hernandez shared matching "Sshhhh" tattoos on their right index fingers, drawing speculation across social media that D4vd may have been involved in the teen's death.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.