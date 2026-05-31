You Decide 2026: LA City Council District 11 race heads to June 2 primary

The Brief Incumbent Traci Park and challenger Faizah Malik are making their case to voters as the District 11 race approaches the June 2 primary. The candidates highlighted issues including housing, homelessness, public safety and government trust while campaigning across the Westside. District 11 voters say housing is a major concern as they decide between Traci Park and Faizah Malik ahead of the primary election.



There are many races to watch in Southern California, including the L.A. City Council District 11 race.

Incumbent City Councilmember Traci Park is facing off against attorney Faizah Malik to represent a district that covers a large part of the Westside, including Venice, Brentwood and Pacific Palisades.

L.A. voters in District 11 are sounding off on the issues most important to them days before the June 2 primary.

"I think housing is something that's going to speak to a lot of people," a Sawtelle resident told FOX 11.

"I've been a civil rights lawyer for the past 15 years, and I've been working on tackling economic inequality in our country," said Faizah Malik.

Faizah explained why she's running for L.A. City Council.

"Top of mind for me is restoring faith in government in Los Angeles. I think a lot of people in this district and all over the city have lost faith in government," Malik said.

Faizah, who is endorsed by U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and Dolores Huerta, spent Thursday afternoon talking to voters.

"I think the housing crisis is so apparent here on the Westside, which is the wealthiest district in the city, and I'm ultimately running because I want the Westside and all of Los Angeles to be a place where everyone can afford to live," Malik said.

Faizah is Traci Park's only challenger.

The city councilwoman says some of her priorities include public safety, affordable housing, homelessness and Palisades recovery.

Park also made her case to voters Thursday on why she should be re-elected.

"There is a lot of progress and a lot of momentum, but there is a lot at stake in the CD 11 Council race as well," Park said.

The councilwoman, who is endorsed by U.S. Sen. Adam Schiff and L.A. County District Attorney Nathan Hochman, points to the progress she says she's made on homelessness.

"When we came in, we rolled up our sleeves, and we have now housed over 1,000 people who were previously living in tents on the streets and sidewalks," Park said.

She says she wants to continue to make strides in affordable housing.

"Since I've been in office, we have advanced 65 projects for a total of about 9,500 new units, and nearly half of that is affordable for working Angelenos," Park said.

Many West L.A. residents have their ballots but are still figuring out who they'll ultimately vote for.

Both Park and Malik stressed the importance of the CD 11 race. They added that since there are only two candidates running, the race will be decided in the June 2 primary, and there will not be a November general election for the CD 11 race.