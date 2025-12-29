Singer D4vd 'likely' to face murder charges in death of Celeste Rivas: report

The Brief Singer D4vd is expected to face murder charges in connection with the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, following new reports on Monday that a grand jury is moving toward an indictment. Rivas Hernandez's body was discovered in September inside the trunk of an impounded Tesla registered to the 20-year-old artist. Authorities believe the teen was dismembered with the help of multiple people.



Singer D4vd is "likely" to face murder charges in the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, TMZ reports.

What we know:

A grand jury heard testimony from witnesses earlier this month, including from the head of D4vd's record label who revealed he learned that Rivas Hernandez's decomposing body had been dumped in the trunk of the singer's Tesla, according to TMZ.

Jurors are likely to follow the lead of Los Angeles County prosecutors who want to see D4vd indicted because they believe he was involved in the teen's death, TMZ said.

Robert Morgenroth, D4vd’s manager and record label executive, reportedly testified for several days. He was overheard describing the prosecutor as "very pushy" regarding why he didn't alert police, to which he allegedly responded that his priority was keeping the tour moving.

Last month, TMZ founder Harvey Levin reported that investigators were still investigating because the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office was still working to determine Rivas Hernandez's cause of death.

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell has remained tight-lipped regarding the D4vd probe, telling FOX 11 earlier this month that the department must avoid public statements that could "potentially jeopardize the case."

Additionally, the LAPD has obtained a court order to keep the medical examiner’s full autopsy findings sealed to maintain the integrity of the investigation.

The backstory:

Rivas Hernandez’s body "was found severely decomposed" on Sept. 8, the medical examiner’s office said in a statement, and she had likely been "deceased inside the vehicle for an extended period of time before being found."

Her remains were discovered after residents reported smelling a foul odor coming from the abandoned Tesla, which had been towed from the Hollywood Hills.

According to authorities, D4vd and Rivas knew each other and the two were in a relationship before she disappeared.

D4vd was initially cooperating with the LAPD's investigation, but authorities later said the singer had stopped communicating with them.

Amid mounting public pressure, D4vd canceled the remainder of his "Withered World Tour" and has not made any appearances or made public comments amid the ongoing investigation.

Dig deeper:

Rivas Hernandez was 13 years old when she was first reported missing from Lake Elsinore in April 2024.

According to her family, they were aware she knew the singer and was reportedly on her way to see a movie with him when she disappeared.

Friends of D4vd told TMZ they believed Rivas Hernandez was a 19-year-old student at USC because she attended multiple age-restricted events. Law enforcement sources previously confirmed that Rivas Hernandez had multiple fake IDs which could have given the teen access to such events.

The two shared matching "Sshhhh" tattoos on their right index fingers, further fueling speculation about the singer's involvement in the teen's death.

What's next:

The grand jury process is ongoing, with more witnesses potentially being called to testify through February 2026, according to TMZ.