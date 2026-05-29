LIVE: Fire erupts at UC Riverside student apartment complex

The Brief A fire broke out at the University Riverside Garden Apartments on Friday. The apartment complex is for students at the University of California, Riverside. No injuries have been reported.



Crews are actively working to knock down a fire that broke out at an apartment complex for University of California, Riverside students on Friday.

What we know:

The fire was reported at the University Riverside Garden Apartments, located in the 3900 block of Iowa Avenue, between University Avenue and Everton Place.

SkyFOX flew over the scene and showed heavy smoke and flames from the building. Several units have been destroyed by the flames.

No injuries have been reported.

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Local perspective:

Commencement ceremonies for the university are scheduled from June 5–16.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.