VIDEO: D4vd in handcuffs over Celeste Rivas Hernandez murder, TMZ reports

The Brief Singer D4vd was arrested on April 16 in connection with the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. A video published by TMZ shows the apparent moments the singer got placed in handcuffs. Authorities said he is being held without bail while the case is reviewed by the district attorney, and his attorney denies the allegations, stating no charges have been formally filed.



TMZ shared dramatic videos showing the apparent moments singer D4vd was arrested.

The 21-year-old singer, whose real name is David Burke, was arrested Thursday in the Hollywood Hills in connection with the killing of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, authorities said.

Video published by TMZ shows officers yelling instructions over an intercom and warning they were armed as they approached a home. A separate clip shows a man identified as Burke being placed in handcuffs.

The Los Angeles Police Department said Burke was taken into custody by Robbery-Homicide Division detectives and is being held without bail. The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office on Monday for filing consideration. Prosecutors have not announced any charges and said more information could be released in the coming days.

LAPD’s social media post listed Rivas Hernandez as 15, but law enforcement sources told FOX 11 the teen was found dead just days before what would have been her 15th birthday.

Rivas Hernandez’s body was discovered seven months ago inside the trunk of a Tesla at a Hollywood tow yard after workers reported a foul odor. The vehicle had been towed days earlier after it was found abandoned in the Hollywood Hills, dented and covered in dirt.

She had been reported missing in April 2024 from her home in Lake Elsinore. Her family said they believed she had been in a relationship with Burke, who was 20 at the time.

Private investigator Steve Fischer told FOX 11 in an October 2025 interview that the death could have involved an overdose and an attempt to conceal the body. The case has also drawn attention to a D4vd music video that appears to depict a body being placed in a car trunk.

In a statement below, Burke’s attorneys – Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski and Regina Peter – said he is innocent:

"Let us be clear — the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death," the attorneys said. "There has been no indictment returned by any grand jury and no criminal complaint filed. David has only been detained under suspicion. We will vigorously defend his innocence."