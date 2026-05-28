2 men found dead inside Anaheim hotel room

The Brief Anaheim police have launched an investigation after two men were discovered dead inside a room at the Hotel Pepper Tree late Wednesday night. Officers discovered the victims just before 10 p.m. after receiving a request for a welfare check. Authorities are currently investigating the incident as a double suicide, and normal hotel operations have not been disrupted.



If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

ANAHEIM, Calif. – An investigation was launched after two men were found dead inside an Anaheim hotel room late Wednesday night.

What we know:

The incident happened at the Hotel Pepper Tree located in the 2300 block of West Lincoln Avenue, at the intersection of South Gilbert Street.

Officials with the Anaheim Police Department said officers were called to the scene after the father of one of the victims requested a welfare check.

When officers arrived just before 10 p.m., they found the two victims inside the hotel room. Hotel staff confirmed they had checked in two days prior.

Authorities said it is being investigated as a double suicide.

Hotel operations continue to operate as usual.

What we don't know:

The names of the victims have not been released.