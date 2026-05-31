South LA family caring for elderly dad raising concerns over growing homeless encampment

The Brief A South Los Angeles woman says a growing homeless encampment behind her 82-year-old father’s home has become a serious safety concern. Neighbors say they are worried about fire risks and ongoing disturbances, citing a fire that broke out near the encampment about a year ago. Residents of the encampment say they are trying to keep the area clean, while neighbors continue seeking city assistance and long-term solutions.



A South Los Angeles woman says a growing homeless encampment behind her elderly father’s home has become a serious safety concern, prompting repeated calls for help from city officials.

Roxann Becnel said tents, shopping carts, bicycle parts and other debris have accumulated in an alley behind her father's home near West 51st Street and South Saint Andrews Place.

Becnel said the encampment has existed in some form for years but has expanded significantly in recent weeks.

Her primary concern is her 82-year-old father, who has limited mobility and lives just feet from the encampment.

"I do feel for the people who have to live on the street," Becnel said. "But it does make me emotional because my dad, like I said, he’s 82, and he shouldn’t have to live his later years dealing with this right outside his window."

Becnel said access behind the property is now obstructed, raising concerns about emergency access if a fire or other incident were to occur.

Several neighbors told FOX 11 they are worried because a fire broke out near the encampment about a year ago.

"It was very scary because obviously it was right up against the back of our house," neighbor Erica Brown said. "We could literally see the flames, and we were just not sure if it was going to spread to our actual house."

Brown said neighbors also report frequent disturbances, including arguments, yelling and activity late into the night.

"With the fire last year, I think it’s definitely a matter of time before something happens like that again or something even worse," Brown said.

People living in the encampment acknowledged neighbors' frustrations but said they are trying to keep the area clean.

"We’re trying to clean up. We are always here," Byron Reyes said in Spanish.

Asked whether residents of the encampment planned to leave, Reyes said they did not.

Becnel said she has contacted the city's 311 system, the mayor's office and state officials seeking assistance. She said she has been told resolving the issue could take months.

"I’m getting no results," Becnel said. "And the problem is getting worse day by day, and I’m frustrated."

Neighbors said they are seeking more than temporary cleanups. They said they want city leaders to provide outreach and services for people living in the encampment while also addressing what they describe as ongoing safety hazards in the alley.

FOX 11 contacted the City of Los Angeles for comment regarding the encampment and the neighbors' concerns but did not receive a response before publication.