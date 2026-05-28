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1 dead in skydiving incident in Riverside County; 2nd person in critical condition

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Published  May 28, 2026 3:41 PM PDT
Perris
FOX 11
Person killed in skydiving incident in Riverside County

Person killed in skydiving incident in Riverside County

One person is dead and another is fighting for their life at the hospital after a skydiving incident near Perris, California.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - One person is dead and another is fighting for their life at the hospital after a skydiving incident in Southern California.

Cal Fire-Riverside responded to a call in the 600 block of East Ellis Avenue in Perris a little before 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 28.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the second person may be in critical condition, officials say.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

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