1 dead in skydiving incident in Riverside County; 2nd person in critical condition
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - One person is dead and another is fighting for their life at the hospital after a skydiving incident in Southern California.
Cal Fire-Riverside responded to a call in the 600 block of East Ellis Avenue in Perris a little before 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 28.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the second person may be in critical condition, officials say.
The cause of the incident is under investigation.