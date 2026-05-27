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4 dead in shooting in North Hills

By
Published  May 27, 2026 9:36 PM PDT
Los Angeles
FOX 11
4 dead in North Hills shooting

4 dead in North Hills shooting

At least four people are dead in a shooting in Los Angeles' North Hills neighborhood.

The Brief

    • A shooting left four people dead in North Hills.
    • A suspect has not been named in the deadly incident as of Wednesday night.

LOS ANGELES - A shooting left several people dead in a shooting in Los Angeles' North Hills neighborhood.

SkyFOX was over the scene along the 16200 block of Londelius Street on Wednesday, May 27. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a shooting around 7:50 p.m. and confirmed on Wednesday night that four people were pronounced dead in the shooting.

As of 9 p.m. Wednesday, no announcements had been made regarding an arrest in the shooting. Officials have not released the identities of the four people who died in the incident.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.

The Source: This report used information provided by the Los Angeles Police Department.

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