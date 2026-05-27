4 dead in shooting in North Hills
LOS ANGELES - A shooting left several people dead in a shooting in Los Angeles' North Hills neighborhood.
SkyFOX was over the scene along the 16200 block of Londelius Street on Wednesday, May 27. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a shooting around 7:50 p.m. and confirmed on Wednesday night that four people were pronounced dead in the shooting.
As of 9 p.m. Wednesday, no announcements had been made regarding an arrest in the shooting. Officials have not released the identities of the four people who died in the incident.
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The Source: This report used information provided by the Los Angeles Police Department.