4 dead in shooting in North Hills

The Brief A shooting left four people dead in North Hills. A suspect has not been named in the deadly incident as of Wednesday night.



A shooting left several people dead in a shooting in Los Angeles' North Hills neighborhood.

SkyFOX was over the scene along the 16200 block of Londelius Street on Wednesday, May 27. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a shooting around 7:50 p.m. and confirmed on Wednesday night that four people were pronounced dead in the shooting.

As of 9 p.m. Wednesday, no announcements had been made regarding an arrest in the shooting. Officials have not released the identities of the four people who died in the incident.

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