Cyclist killed in hit-and-run in Griffith Park

A cyclist was killed in Griffith Park over the weekend in a hit-and-run collision.

Andrew Jelmert was killed while cycling in the park on April 16, according to the nonprofit AIDS/LifeCycle. Jelmert was participating in the organization's SoCal Day on the Ride.

"We are heartbroken to share the news that a cyclist participating in AIDS/LifeCycle’s SoCal Day on the Ride lost their life after being struck by a vehicle yesterday," the organization posted on its Facebook page.

The alleged driver has been taken into custody according to officials, but was not identified.

"This is a senseless tragedy, and our hearts go out to everyone who is affected," said Joe Hollendoner, incoming CEO of the Los Angeles LGBT Center. "We revere each and every participant on AIDS/LifeCycle, who dedicate their time, energy, passion, and power to lift up a cause close to their hearts. We mourn with our community."

