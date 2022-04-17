One killed in Pomona crash, multiple hospitalized

A driver died in a two-vehicle traffic crash Sunday in Pomona.

The collision happened around 2:40 p.m. at the intersection of Valley Boulevard and Dupont Street, according to Pomona police.

It was unclear how many people were hurt, but multiple victims were taken to hospitals.

Shortly after being hospitalized, one of the male drivers died from his injuries. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

A stretch of roadway on Valley Boulevard from Dupont Street to Ridgeway Street in Pomona was temporarily closed due to the crash, police reported.

Anyone with information on the crash was asked to call Pomona police at 909-802-7741 or 909-620-2048. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-8477.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

