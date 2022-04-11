Police searching for Bell Gardens hit-and-run suspect

Bell Gardens Police are looking for driver suspected of a hit-and-run that left a woman in the hospital in critical condition.

According to the department, officers were on patrol on April 9 when they found a woman lying on the ground in front of a building on Eastern Avenue. The woman was bleeding from her head, but conscious. Police say the woman claimed she'd been hit by a white SUV. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The video shows victim walking from the sidewalk to her car, which was parked on the street. As she was got to the driver’s door, she was hit by a white pick-up truck. The same truck then sideswiped the victim's car as well as another unoccupied car, before driving away north along Eastern Avenue.

SUGGESTED: Driver arrested for hit-and-run collision that killed 15-year-old Riverside boy

Police say they're looking for the white pick-up truck which appeared to have a makeshift wooden bed. Police say the drive knew a collision had occurred, indicated by brake lights seen on camera shortly afterward.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Bell Gardens Police Department

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.