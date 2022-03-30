Corona pastor arrested for multiple alleged sexual assaults

A pastor at a church in Corona has been arrested after investigations into two separate alleged sexual assaults, according to the Corona Police Department.

Giovanny Aguilar, 48, from Perris was arrested on March after the victims of two separate sexual assaults identified him, officials said. Aguilar is the pastor of the Restoration Agape Church in Perris.

SUGGESTED:

Both alleged assaults occurred between December 2021 and January 2022 according to the department. Police provided no other details, but said that the investigation is ongoing, and that Aguilar's case would be submitted to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office to review for possible charges.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

After his arrest on March 24, Aguilar was released on bail.

FOX 11 has reached out to the Restoration Agape Church for comment, but has yet to hear back.

Corona Police say there could potentially be other victims, and that anyone with information should call detectives at (951) 736-2348.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.