Security guard found dead at Malibu market

A homicide investigation is underway in Malibu after a security guard was found dead in a parking lot Tuesday morning.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the 58-year-old man was the overnight security guard at the shopping center. He was found dead in the parking lot of the Trancas Canyon Nursery around 7 a.m. Deputies said the man sustained blunt force trauma to his upper torso.

Authorities are also actively investigating a possible assault in connection with the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or 1-800-222-TIPS.

