1 shot during armed robbery of taco truck in North Hollywood

One person was shot during an armed robbery of a taco truck in North Hollywood Tuesday night.

According to police, it happened around 11:40 p.m. in the area of Vineland Ave. and Magnolia Blvd.

The suspect approached two employees of the taco truck at gunpoint, police said. That's when one of the employees was shot in the leg. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury, according to authorities.

The suspect fled with an unknown amount of cash.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

