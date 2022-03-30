Woman on balcony killed in El Sereno shooting





Authorities were working to determine whether the death of a woman was the result of a homicide or an accidental shooting that occurred in El Sereno late Tuesday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department received a call around 10:25 p.m. about a shooting that occurred in the 5300 block of Hyde Street, located near the intersection of Alhambra and Warwick avenues.

The victim was found on the balcony of an apartment complex with a gunshot wound to her neck. She was pronounced dead at the scene and her name has not been released by officials.

LAPD detectives were canvassing the area for witnesses and surveillance footage.

A description of the suspect or suspects was not available.

