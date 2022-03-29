3 women arrested in connection to attack of driver in Bell post bail, released from custody

article

The three women who were arrested in connection to a vicious attack on a driver in Bell are back on the streets after posting bail.

Last week, FOX 11 reported on the shocking video that showed three women appearing to smash the car's windows. The 22-year-old victim, a working student, was on her way to pick up her sister on Thursday, March 24 when she noticed an unfamiliar car following her, according to the victim's family friend.

According to the Bell Police Department, the violent incident broke out in the 4700 block of Florence Avenue. The victim's family friend told FOX 11, a suspect car hit the victim's car, then made a U-turn on Florence Avenue to ram it again. By that point, a bystander started recording the brewing incident, and the video showed three women attacking the victim's car.

The suspects took off in a light-colored Audi sedan before Bell PD arrived, police said Tuesday. Two of the three suspects turned themselves into police on Saturday, March 26 and a third suspect was later arrested at her home.

All three women, later identified as 19-year-old Maritza Vega, 20-year-old Joceline Vega and 19-year-old Evelyn Lopez, were charged with assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism and child endangerment.

All three women later posted bail and were released from custody on bond. Bell PD said the case has been forwarded to Los Angeles County DA George Gascón's office.

