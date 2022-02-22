Cold temps returning to Southern California; Inland Empire under winter storm warning

Southern California is once again bracing for cold wintry conditions this week. The Inland Empire, in particular, is forecasted to get hit by winter storms.

A winter storm warning has been issued for San Bernardino County mountains from Tuesday, 4 p.m. to Wednesday noon PT and for Riverside County mountains from Tuesday, 4 p.m. to Wednesday, 6 p.m. PT. In addition to the winter storm threats, high wind warnings have been issued for the Coachella Valley through Tuesday, 6 p.m. PT and Riverside County mountains through Tuesday, 4 p.m. PT.

FOX 11's crews were in Fontana late Monday night, where wind gusts are forecasted by the National Weather Service to reach up to 30 mph on Tuesday with an 80% chance of showers. Tuesday night in Fontana is expected to have lows around 40 degrees Fahrenheit, according to NWS.

Those in Big Bear Lake may see around 12 inches of snow in places over 5,000 feet in elevation between Tuesday and Wednesday. Across Southern California, the valleys and the coast are expected to see highs in the 50s Tuesday through Wednesday, with lows of 30s and 40s along the valleys and the coast, according to NWS.

As for the impact on our roads, NWS warns of possible hazardous winter driving conditions for those commuting on the 5 Freeway in the Grapevine. This week's winter weather could also bring hazardous driving conditions for Highways 14, 33, 138, 154 and 166, NWS warns.

Here in Los Angeles, showers are expected early Tuesday evening with highs in the upper 50s and lows just over 40 degrees Fahrenheit late into the night, NWS said. As for Wednesday, Los Angeles is forecasted to see lows in the upper 30s with 40% chance of showers, NWS said. Thursday and Friday are both expected to be sunny with lows in the 40s, according to NWS.

