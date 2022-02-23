5 Freeway over Grapevine closed in both directions due to snow, ice

Due to snow and ice, the 5 Freeway is closed over the Grapevine until further notice.

In addition to snow and ice, the area was also experiencing gusty winds.

Earlier, Caltrans said they were pacing traffic in the area before the full closure. Officials said the wintry conditions made for dangerous road conditions that led to multiple accidents.

Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol are currently working to get the roadways clear for travel that will allow for escorted traffic.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and to take alternate routes.

It is unknown how long the closure will be in effect.

