'Major developments' to be announced in missing California 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard case

The Brief The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office will announce "major developments" in the case of missing child Melodee Buzzard on Tuesday afternoon. Melodee was last seen on Oct. 9 near the Colorado-Utah border. Her mother, Ashlee, was previously taken into custody on an unrelated charge.



"Major developments" in the missing person investigation for 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard will be announced on Tuesday, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said more details would be released at a 2 p.m. news conference.

Where is Melodee Buzzard?

The backstory:

Melodee was last seen on Oct. 9 near the Colorado-Utah border after a multi-state road trip.

According to the sheriff's office, Melodee was taken from Lompoc by her mother, Ashlee, who was later found to be using a fake New York license plate on their vehicle, a white 2024 Chevy Malibu, to avoid detection.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Where is Melodee Buzzard? New details released in missing 9-year-old's case

On Nov. 7, Ashlee was arrested on charges of false imprisonment in a separate case, and later released from jail. Her booking photo was not released because authorities said it did not meet the criteria for public disclosure.

Authorities previously stated Ashlee was not cooperating with detectives in the ongoing investigation into her daughter's disappearance.

Search for Melodee

Dig deeper:

The investigation into Melodee's disappearance began on Oct. 14 after a school staff member reported Melodee's prolonged absence.

When deputies went to the family's home in the 500 block of Mars Avenue in the Lompoc area, they found Ashlee, but not Melodee.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Authorities said Ashlee could not explain Melodee's whereabouts.

Surveillance video taken on Oct. 7 from a rental car facility in Lompoc showed Ashlee and Melodee wearing wigs, according to authorities, and even switching them out throughout the trip. Detectives said the mother and daughter wore the disguises to avoid being recognized.

Timeline:

The sheriff's office released the following timeline of events.

Ashlee left California with Melodee on October 7, 2025, driving a rented white 2024 Chevrolet Malibu that initially displayed California license plate 9MNG101.

Detectives believe Ashlee and Melodee traveled as far as Nebraska, with a return route that included Kansas.

Beginning October 8, 2025, the Malibu was observed with a New York license plate: HCG9677. The plate does not belong to the vehicle or Ashlee and is believed to have been used as a false or switched plate to avoid detection. When the Malibu was returned to the Lompoc rental agency, the original California plate was back on the vehicle.

Detectives have confirmed that Melodee was last seen on October 9, 2025, on video surveillance in the region between the Colorado–Utah border. Ashlee has continued to refuse cooperation and has not confirmed Melodee’s location or welfare.

Travel Route

Detectives believe they traveled through the following areas on or around October 9, 2025:

Green River, Utah

Panguitch, Utah

Northwest Arizona

Primm, Nevada

Rancho Cucamonga, California

What you can do:

Melodee is considered at risk. She is described as 4 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 60 pounds, with brown eyes and curly hair.

Those with information about Melodee’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office at 805-681-4150. Those who wish to submit tips anonymously can do so online.