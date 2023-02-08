Car plunges from OC hospital parking structure

A driver was hospitalized Wednesday after their car went off a parking structure at a Orange County hospital.

According to the Orange Police Department, the driver somehow drove the vehicle off the parking garage at Children's Health of Orange County and landed on the hospital's nearby rooftop patio.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was hospitalized for minor injuries, according to authorities. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.