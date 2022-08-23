Car break-ins at Griffith Park targeting tourists: LAPD

Tourists and visitors to Griffith Park are warned to be aware of their surroundings when at the popular attraction as the Los Angeles Police Department reports an increase in car break-ins in the area.

According to the LAPD, thieves have been targeting cars in the area.

The LAPD plans to hold a press conference Tuesday at 10 a.m. to provide additional details.

Covering 6 ½ square miles in the eastern Santa Monica Mountain range, Griffith Park is considered the largest municipal park in the nation. Located in the park are the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens, Greek Theatre, and Griffith Observatory. Griffith Observatory is owned and operated as a public service by the City of Los Angeles, Department of Recreation and Parks.