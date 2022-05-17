Crews contain brush fire near Griffith Observatory

Crews have contained a brush fire that was earlier classified as a "major emergency" burning near the iconic Griffith Observatory Tuesday.

According to the LAFD, the fire burned about 6 acres and was reported in the area of 2675 N. Nottingham Avenue, south of the observatory near the Boy Scout Trail.

A total of 92 firefighters responded to the scene.

Officials said all active flames have been eliminated and forward progress has been stopped after one hour and twelve minutes.

There are no reported injuries.

The fire was being fueled by the terrain, drought, and light-to-medium winds, officials said. It has been about three weeks since Los Angeles has seen any measurable rain.

The Griffith Observatory was closed as part of its regular hours. It is open Friday through Sunday.

Park rangers were assisting by keeping hikers from entering nearby trails.

No homes were evacuated at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.