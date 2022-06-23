These are the worst-run cities in California: report

It's no easy feat to run an entire city.

A recent study by WalletHub analyzed the largest cities in California to determine which ones are managed best, and which ones aren't.

Researchers determined the rankings by examining each city over more than three dozen metrics grouped into six categories- financial stability, education, health, safety, economy, and infrastructure and pollution - measured against the city's per-capita budget.

Here's how California cities placed on WalletHub's list, ranking from worst-run at the top to best-run toward the bottom:

San Francisco Oakland Los Angeles Long Beach Riverside Fresno Sacramento Modesto Anaheim Stockton San Jose Bakersfield Fremont Santa Ana San Diego Huntington Beach

According to WalletHub, the best run city in California is Huntington Beach, which scored high in several categories including education, health, and safety.

Los Angeles ranked towards the bottom, rounding out the top three worst-run cities, behind San Francisco and Oakland.

You can see the full report analyzing other cities across the U.S. by tapping or clicking here.