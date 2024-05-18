Jurupa Valley family of 4 arrested for alleged organized retail theft

A Jurupa Valley family of four was arrested this week in connection with a string of retail thefts across Southern California, Riverside County officials announced Friday.

Thomas Balandran, 50, Sherri Alvarez, 49, Brianna Balandran, 19 and a 17-year-old were all arrested on May 13. The three adults face charges of organized retail theft, burglary, conspiracy and grand theft.

The investigation into the family started on April 24, when Riverside County deputies were called out to a business in the 32100 block of Temecula Parkway in Temecula, after reports of a group conspiring to steal merchandise.

After identifying the family as suspects, the deputies found evidence linking them to at least 10 thefts in Riverside, San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties. According to deputies, the family is responsible for stealing more than $7,000 in merchandise, and they believe they may be responsible for more thefts.

Deputies found the family on May 13, and served a search warrant in the 6800 block of Valley Way in Jurupa Valley, where they found drugs and drug paraphernalia, as well as "a large amount" of the stolen goods, still with the tags on. The three adults were booked, while the juvenile was released to a family member. Thomas Balandran was also found to be in violation of his probation, and faces additional charges.

The arrest of the family also then led deputies to residences in Moreno Valley, believed to be "fences," or people who sell stolen goods. Deputies served warrants at the locations and found another $3,000 worth of stolen merchandise.

Deputies still believe the suspects are responsible for other robberies. Anyone with information about any of those crimes is asked to contact authorities at 951-696-3133.