Torrance honors Space Force at Armed Forces Day Parade

Thousands of people attended the City of Torrance’s 62nd annual Armed Forces Day Parade on Saturday. For this year’s parade, the U.S. Space Force was selected as the honored military branch.

"This is all about connection with the community," said U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Philip Garrant. "A chance to give back to the City of Torrance. [They’re] phenomenal supporters of our military, all of the services."

Garrant served as the parade’s Grand Marshal. The event honored all branches of the U.S. military.

"I’m a woman Marine veteran," said Lorraine Vaca. "I was in the Korean War in 1951."

Laca said she enjoys coming to the parade every year.

"It just gives joy to my heart to see all my comrades," said Vaca. "You know what I like to do best? I like to stand here when the officials go by, and I like for them to return my salute."

Now retired astronaut, and current Space Force Colonel Michael Hopkins, was also in attendance. In 2020, Hopkins launched to the International Space Station as Commander of Crew-1 Space-X Dragon Resilience.

"The Space Force in itself is pretty special just because it’s so new," said Hopkins. "We haven’t been in existence for that long. The fact that now you have the opportunity for everyone to see the Space Force, and hear about what we do, and what we’re capable of, is just fantastic."

The large parade crowd thanked U.S. veterans and active-duty members for their service.

On Sunday, military exhibits will be held at Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance from 9am to 3pm. Military assets will be on display, including aircraft, vehicles, and support equipment. The event will be in the mall parking lot east of the Lifestyle Wing, which is located along Madrona Avenue.

"It’s so much pride," said Vaca. "I live with it every day and it makes me happy."